New York City, NY
Gothamist

Early Addition: New York Republicans want to prevent George Santos from profiting off his notoriety

By James Ramsay,

3 days ago
Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where this guy is rescuing pigeons. Here's what else is happening:

  • The city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection on Tuesday proposed raising the minimum wage for app-based delivery workers to $19.96 per hour by 2025 — a figure that's considerably lower than the $23.82 the agency said it wanted last fall.
  • Frank Carone, who left his job as Mayor Adams' chief of staff last December and legally needs to wait a year before lobbying the city, already has consulting gigs with two major real estate firms, including one that's trying to put a casino in Times Square.
  • Several Republican House members from New York have introduced a pair of bills called the "No Fame for Fraud Resolution" and the "No Fortune for Fraud Act," which are explicitly designed to prevent George Santos from profiting off his notoriety through publishing or entertainment deals.
  • "Some will certainly protest, 'But there is nowhere else in the city to train!' There is also nowhere in the city to test nuclear weapons or fire machine guns in the open air." Curbed published a bold proposal to take the Prospect Park loop renovation one step further and just ban the Lance Armstrong types who bike through the park at full speed screaming at pedestrians.
  • Meet Marge Wardenski, a 95-year-old Toms River woman who celebrated her recent birthday by skydiving .
  • Colombian music superstar J Balvin visited a Queens strip club over the weekend.
  • "New American" food: What does it?
