Arkansas State
MyArkLaMiss

Morning Forecast – Wednesday, March 8th

By Walker Snowden,

3 days ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Clouds are lingering in our skies yet again, but thankfully this morning fog won’t be as widespread as Tuesday morning. Quite a bit of moisture will be present through central Arkansas Wednesday, but the largest portion of that should miss areas in the ArkLaMiss.

Today, we’ll continue to monitor the positioning and movement of a frontal boundary that has stalled while draped across southwestern Arkansas and north-central Louisiana. Areas to the north of this boundary will see the higher chance for rainfall throughout the day. Rain chances for southern Arkansas appear higher than they did last night; and we’re already beginning to see light showers develop around areas like Camden this morning. Clouds will remain in the overcast or mostly cloudy side of the scale throughout the day, but a breakage in cloud cover for south-central Louisiana into partly cloudy skies is possible Wednesday afternoon for a relatively short period.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

