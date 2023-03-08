Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mack Hollins named best free agent signing by Raiders in last five years

By Marcus Mosher,

3 days ago
The Raiders have had their fair share of misses in free agency over the last several years. From Cory Littleton to Trent Brown to Lamarcus Joyner, free agency hasn’t been kind to the Raiders.

However, there have been a few players that have worked out for the Raiders via free agency. But who has been their best signing over the last five years?

In a recent article by ESPN, they named every team’s best free agent signing since 2018. For the Raiders, that was none other than WR Mack Hollins. Here is what the site had to say about the veteran receiver and his role during the 2022 season:

A career complementary player who was also comic relief in the locker room, Hollins found himself thrust into a starting role in 2022 with receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller missing a ton of time. Indeed, Hollins finished with career highs in catches (57), receiving yards (690) and receiving TDs (4), all of which ranked second on the Raiders. Plus, he doubled as one of the most feared special teams gunners in the league, downing punts near the goal line.

Another receiver worth mentioning is Nelson Agholor, who had a strong 2020 season with Derek Carr. But Hollins gets the nod here by ESPN and for good reason. He was a reliable playmaker and helped out a ton on special teams this season.

Hollins is set to become a free agent once again this offseason, but don’t be surprised if the Raiders try to bring him back. He’s a fantastic fit in the offense and knows his role. It’s nice to see the front office strike gold in free agency every once in a while, isn’t it?

