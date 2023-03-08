Open in App
Local 4 WHBF

Tracking accumulating snow for the Quad Cities

By Tyler Ryan,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228w6N_0lBj1v6x00

Good morning and welcome to Wednesday. Temperatures, as you head out the door this morning, will be in the lower 40’s to upper 30’s. It will be breezy today with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts could reach 25 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZBah_0lBj1v6x00

Heading into Thursday, the QCA will see a winter storm move through during the afternoon and evening hours. Confidence is increasing that we could at least see a couple of inches here in the QC and higher amounts to the north. A few more counties were upgraded to a Winter Storm Watch due to the overall path of this storm shifting to the south. Highway 30 and to the north, we believe will see at least 4″ or more of snow as temps will be cooler once the snow begins and will continue to drop which will promote better snow fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evJDB_0lBj1v6x00

If the track of the storm continues to shift to the south, we will then need to upgrade our snow totals across the area. There will be a new update this afternoon once new guidance comes out.

