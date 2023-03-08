Awesome Collector SUVs Featured at Premier Auction Group Next Week

Which of these vintage SUVs would you add to your collection?

The vintage SUV market is absolutely blowing up with a fire that no one saw coming just a few years ago. It may have started with some of the rarer, high performance orientated models, but it’s since spread out to all kinds of models. No longer do the GMC Typhoon SUVs and similar high performance, low production classic machines get the corner on the market, and we’ve been looking for some good examples we think you’d like to add to your collection through the Premier Auction Group next week.

1977 Ford Bronco Custom 4x4

This 1977 Ford Bronco Custom 4 X 4 Sport Utility will get you noticed on and off the road. It is powered by a 351 cubic inch V8 engine, which is backed nay a strong shifting 3-speed automatic transmission. It has a silver exterior over black and silver interior with nicely done racing seats and harnesses. It has a roll bar, power options, huge stereo system with amps and woofers. The exterior has power steps, molded in flares, nerf bars, and big lights. It is lifted with James Duff suspension and multiple shock setups. See it here.

1974 Jeep Cherokee Chief

These 4x4 vehicles were rugged but comfortable enough for daily use and are the predecessors to the modern boom. Powering this 1979 Jeep Cherokee Chief Sport Utility is a 360 cubic inch V8 engine with automatic transmission. It is a red over black 4x4 with upper luggage rack, and rolls on Hercules Terra Trac tires. This rare Jeep underwent an excellent restoration, see it here.

