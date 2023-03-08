Open in App
Upper Saucon Township, PA
See more from this location?
LehighValleyLive.com

Ex-employee’s deception led Lehigh Valley company to sell $139K in unapproved medical devices, feds say

By Rudy Miller,

3 days ago
A former employee of an Upper Saucon Township-based medical device company faked documents saying he received government clearance to sell two new kinds of medical...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bethlehem, PA newsLocal Bethlehem, PA
Pennsylvania was a top state for hate group propaganda in 2022. Lehigh Valley plans to fight back.
Allentown, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Pa. nurse sues colleagues, claims he was drugged against his will: reports
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Lawsuit claims negligence, racial discrimination in Lehigh County 911 Center's handling of fatal fire call
Allentown, PA2 days ago
Doylestown Hospital Makes Newsweek’s 2023 List of World’s Best Hospitals
Doylestown, PA1 day ago
Comatose mother at Lehigh Valley Hospital will not be deported
Allentown, PA1 day ago
DA threatens criminal charges if ousted councilman in Pa. city doesn’t drop candidacy
Shamokin, PA11 hours ago
Pennsylvania official says Moscow murder suspect was concealing DNA evidence
Moscow, ID1 day ago
Pre-Revolutionary Tavern in Upper Bucks Hits the Market for $1.25M
Quakertown, PA1 day ago
Man accused of killing two people in different Pa. cities within three weeks
Williamsport, PA1 day ago
Norristown woman admits to drug trafficking, using daughters to sell drugs
Norristown, PA1 day ago
US Marshals arrest two murder fugitives in King of Prussia
King Of Prussia, PA1 day ago
Popular Lebanon-based Italian sandwich shop closing
Lebanon, PA1 day ago
Geisinger Medical Center performs 1st lumbar spinal fusion with 'lifetime guarantee'
Danville, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy