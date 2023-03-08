Upper Saucon Township
Ex-employee’s deception led Lehigh Valley company to sell $139K in unapproved medical devices, feds say
By Rudy Miller,3 days ago
A former employee of an Upper Saucon Township-based medical device company faked documents saying he received government clearance to sell two new kinds of medical...
