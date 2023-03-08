Open in App
The Associated Press

Tejon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

3 days ago

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (AP) — TEJON RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tejon Ranch, California-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The real estate development company posted revenue of $17.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.8 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $79.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRC

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Medical helicopter service suspended after N. Carolina crash
Franklin, NC1 day ago
Wife sues over meteorologist's death in NC helicopter crash
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Ramey lifts No. 8 Arizona over No. 2 UCLA for Pac-12 title
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Predators visit the Ducks after shootout victory
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Espinoza lifts Earthquakes to 1-0 victory over Rapids
San Jose, CA4 hours ago
Wild take road winning streak into matchup with the Coyotes
Saint Paul, MN2 hours ago
Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes face the Devils
Newark, NJ2 hours ago
Quick posts first shutout with Knights, beats Hurricanes 4-0
Raleigh, NC7 hours ago
Quake swarms at neighboring Alaska volcanoes raise concerns
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
Blues host the Golden Knights after Kyrou’s hat trick
Saint Louis, MO2 hours ago
Atlantic Division-leading Boston visits Detroit
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
Durkin helps DC United earn 1-1 draw with Orlando City
Orlando, FL7 hours ago
Curry, Warriors rally past NBA-best Bucks 125-116 in OT
Milwaukee, WI6 hours ago
UCLA radio broadcast: Arizona fan yells at Cronin's dad
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Wild beat Sharks 5-2, extend point streak to 12 games
Saint Paul, MN3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy