Minor injuries reported in school bus crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a crash involving a Kansas City Public Schools bus Wednesday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., Kansas City police were called to a crash along the westbound Interstate 70 ramp from Van Brunt Boulevard.

A KCPS spokesperson said there were 19 students from Central Middle School on board.

Police said someone involved in the crash had minor injuries, but KCPS said none of the students were injured.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

“However, we understand that this can be a traumatic experience for students involved and we have taken immediate steps to provide support,” the KCPS spokesperson said.

“Counselors have been working closely with the students since the accident occurred to ensure that they receive the emotional support they may need.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.