Kansas City, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Minor injuries reported in school bus crash in Kansas City

By Sydnie Savage,

3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a crash involving a Kansas City Public Schools bus Wednesday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., Kansas City police were called to a crash along the westbound Interstate 70 ramp from Van Brunt Boulevard.

A KCPS spokesperson said there were 19 students from Central Middle School on board.

Police said someone involved in the crash had minor injuries, but KCPS said none of the students were injured.

“However, we understand that this can be a traumatic experience for students involved and we have taken immediate steps to provide support,” the KCPS spokesperson said.

“Counselors have been working closely with the students since the accident occurred to ensure that they receive the emotional support they may need.”

