Celebrate Women’s History Month with woman-owned small businesses

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — March is Women’s History Month and what better way to celebrate than by supporting DC area women-owned restaurants?
The Women’s History Month Food Festival kicks off on March 13. Tiffany MacIsaac, Buttercream Bakeshop, and Sara Quinteros-Shilling, Shilling Canning Co. stopped by our DC News Now studio to tell us about the week-long event and share some of the specials that you can enjoy.
The 2nd annual Women’s History Month Food Festival runs from March 13th-19th. More than a dozen DC area women-owned businesses will be offering specials.
