Gutfeld Applauds Trump’s Plan for Futuristic ‘Freedom’ Cities and Flying Cars: ‘Optimism on Meth!’

By Zachary Leeman,

3 days ago
Donald Trump’s wild proposal for “freedom cities” and flying cars should he get a second term in the White House has been comedy fodder for critics, but it’s drawing some enthusiasm, including from Fox News host Greg Gutfeld.

In a recent video, Trump described using unused federal land to build futuristic “freedom cities,” and he also called for flying cars and “baby bonuses” to help launch a new “baby boom.”

“Our objective will be a quantum leap in the American standard of living,” Trump said.

Gutfeld had fun cracking up at the plan on Tuesday’s Gutfeld!, but the host also had nothing but compliments about such a bold plan being pushed with no apologies.

“While Democrats look at the past and tell us everything we’ve done is evil. Trump is saying, ‘look ahead. We can do anything.’ We’re not the Flintstones. We’re the Jetsons. That was an animated TV show about a space-age family, Kat,” he said, turning to Kat Timpf. “It had a robot housekeeper named Rosie. She wears a maid’s hat and an apron and a dress. Talk about a bright future. Even the robots’ new housework is women’s work.”

The Fox News host joked Trump may want to reboot his Make America Great Again slogan based on his “baby boom” plan.

“I can see it now. Red hats. But instead of MAGA, it says MAFA. Make America frisky again. You didn’t think I was going to be that blunt,” Gutfeld said. “But how about make America make Americans again? If that’s not a winner, I don’t know what is.”

Gutfeld touted Trump’s real estate background as a reason his lofty plans could be a reality and in a serious moment at the end of the segment, the host declared the biggest lesson for Trump supporters and critics is that the former president isn’t going anywhere.

“So all of this really boils down to optimism on meth, which is the best kind of optimism there is,” Gutfeld said. “So it’s clear he’s running for president. And I’m sorry, media, never Trumpers and skittish Republicans … The ride’s about to get bumpy because for Trump, it’s all about the future and he’s going to be in it whether you want him to or not.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

