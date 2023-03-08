Open in App
FadeawayWorld.net

Klay Thompson's Father Wants The NBA To Add A 4-Point Shot

By Gautam Varier,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPwuz_0lBiq5SP00

Mychal Thompson wants the NBA to add a 4-point shot in order to make games more exciting.

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The 3-point shot has well and truly changed how the game is played today, but Mychal Thompson, Klay Thompson's father, wants the NBA to go a step further.

During an appearance on KNBR's " Murph and Mac " podcast, the two-time NBA champion advocated for the league to add a 4-point shot to add more excitement to the games.

"Everybody is falling in love with the 3-point shot," Thompson said. "That’s why I keep advocating for a 4-point arc. Why not put the 4-point arc on the floor, 30 feet, 33 feet out? And have guys with range like Damian (Lillard) and Klay and Steph (Curry) and Bradley Beal and Devin Booker (shoot it from there). Put a 4-point line out there and add a little bit more excitement to the game, so a six-point lead with 50 seconds to go is not a sure thing."

It would definitely make games more exciting for the average fan, but the purists would absolutely hate it. There has already been so much criticism regarding today's game because of the 3-point shot and you can only imagine how much worse it would get if a 4-point shot was added.

Gregg Popovich sarcastically stated earlier this year that he hopes the league adds a 4 or a 5-point shot, as the games would then become a real circus . The likes of Klay, Stephen Curry , and Damian Lillard definitely wouldn't mind it though and it would make guarding them just that much more difficult. Guarding Klay has indeed proven to be quite difficult this season, with the Warriors guard averaging 22.1 PPG on 40.8% shooting from beyond the arc so far.

Phil Jackson Also Suggested That The NBA Should Add A 4-Point Shot

Phil Jackson is one of the greatest basketball minds ever and back in 2016, he also said the NBA should add a 4-point shot . He felt that players would gradually get reasonably comfortable with the 3-pointer, as has proven to be the case, and that it would make games interesting.

Jackson had another idea as well, as he felt the shot clock should be extended to 30 seconds. He said it would give more time to get low-post players involved and would encourage more ball movement. Unfortunately for Jackson, the league doesn't seem to have paid much attention to his suggestions.

