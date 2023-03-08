Open in App
How to grow your business (faster): A peek at PEOs

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qB1vY_0lBipwg600

PEOs like ExtensisHR can help reduce or stabilize long-term benefit costs, consolidate vendors, and improve the efficiency + cost-effectiveness of their HR workflow.

Photo provided by ExtensisHR

Running a small business can be so rewarding — but it’s not without its challenges. Growth requires hard work and business leaders can get overwhelmed if they don’t have the help they need. If you’re an RAL business owner and this sounds familiar, we’ve got a pro tip for you:
outsource your HR .

A professional employer organization (PEO), like ExtensisHR , is a company that delivers cost-effective, outsourced services for:
  • HR
  • Payroll
  • Employee benefits
  • Recruiting
  • Risk management
  • Compliance
Not having to juggle daily HR tasks gives business owners + managers more time to focus on revenue generating activities while still controlling day-to-day ops or decision making.

PEOs by the numbers

According to NAPEO , small businesses that outsource their HR function to a PEO experience:

  • An annual ROI of 27.2%
  • Are 50% less likely to go out of business
  • Grow 8% faster
  • Lower employee turnover by 14%
Looking to strengthen your bottom line and get the best ROI?*
