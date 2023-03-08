How to grow your business (faster): A peek at PEOs
Running a small business can be so rewarding — but it’s not without its challenges. Growth requires hard work and business leaders can get overwhelmed if they don’t have the help they need. If you’re an RAL business owner and this sounds familiar, we’ve got a pro tip for you: outsource your HR .
A professional employer organization (PEO), like ExtensisHR , is a company that delivers cost-effective, outsourced services for:
HR
Payroll
Employee benefits
Recruiting
Risk management
Compliance
Not having to juggle daily HR tasks gives business owners + managers more time to focus on revenue generating activities while still controlling day-to-day ops or decision making.
