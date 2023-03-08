Open in App
Woodbridge Township, NJ
See more from this location?
CNBC

U.S. regulators investigating Tesla after steering wheels detach from two moving vehicles

By Ashley Capoot@ashleycapoot,

3 days ago
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating Tesla after it received two complaints that steering wheels detached in Model Y vehicles while people were...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tesla investor is blown away after visit to Texas factory and calls new battery one of the most important technologies ever
Austin, TX8 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
‘Makes me sick to my stomach’: Texans outraged over video of owner abandoning German Shepherd on side of road, speeding off
Dallas, TX1 day ago
John Fetterman's Team Lashes Out at Joe Biden
Washington, DC3 days ago
29-year-old travel nurse seized a chance to make $187,000 and only work 9 months a year: It's 'a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Missing Indiana 14-year-old Emily Barger was found 'abandoned' at male suspect's 'hiding location,' police say
Attica, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy