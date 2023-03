One person suffered a minor injury in a house fire in Washington Township, Fayette County, Wednesday morning.

PHOTOS: 1 injured, house severely damaged by fire in Fayette County

The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. in the 1300 block of Fayette Avenue.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer shows extensive damage to a two-story home.

This is a developing story. Check back with Channel 11 for updates.

TRENDING NOW: