Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
NJ Forest Fire Service Contains 418-Acre Wildfire In Ocean County

By Jon Craig,

3 days ago
The wildfire at Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area on Tuesday, March 7. Photo Credit: New Jersey Forest Fire Service

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service and local firefighters contained a 418-acre wildfire.

The fire was considered 100% contained by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, according to the Forest Fire Service.

It had burned since early afternoon Tuesday.

The fire was centered in the Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area – Governor’s Branch Wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township.

No one was reported hurt.

There were no immediate reports of structures damaged by the fire.

