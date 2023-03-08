NJ Forest Fire Service Contains 418-Acre Wildfire In Ocean County

The wildfire at Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area on Tuesday, March 7. Photo Credit: New Jersey Forest Fire Service

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service and local firefighters contained a 418-acre wildfire.

The fire was considered 100% contained by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, according to the Forest Fire Service.

It had burned since early afternoon Tuesday.

The fire was centered in the Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area – Governor’s Branch Wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township.

No one was reported hurt.

There were no immediate reports of structures damaged by the fire.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.