southarkansassun.com

$53.1 Billion Budget Plan Unveiled by New Jersey Governor – Proposing Property Tax Rebates and More School Aid By Alfie Tubog, 3 days ago

By Alfie Tubog, 3 days ago

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced a $53.1 billion budget for the fiscal year 2024, a 5% increase from the current year’s spending plan. The ...