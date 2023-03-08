Open in App
Iowa State
The Daily Memphian

Where will Memphis land in the NCAA Tournament? Experts predict

By Parth Upadhyaya,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119Cxa_0lBimBfe00

Just a month ago the discussion surrounding Memphis basketball was about whether or not it would even make the NCAA Tournament.

Now, the Tigers (23-8, 13-5 AAC) are projected to be safely in the field of 68.

Coach Penny Hardaway’s team is currently No. 34 in the NCAA’s NET rankings and No. 33 in KenPom’s college basketball ratings. It has two Quadrant 1 wins and is a combined 10-7 versus Quad 1 and 2 opponents.

But what does all this mean for where the Tigers will land on the bracket and what seed they’ll get?

Below is a look at the most recent versions of a few of the more commonly referred to NCAA Tournament bracketology projections.

This list is of late on March 7. It will be updated continually throughout the week:

ESPN

Region: Midwest

Seed: No. 9

First-round opponent: No. 8 Missouri (23-8, 11-7 SEC)

Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Top seed in region: No. 1 Kansas (25-6, 13-5 Big 12)

CBS Sports

Region: East

Seed: No. 10

First-round opponent: No. 7 Iowa State (18-12, 9-9 Big 12)

Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Top seed in region: No. 1 Kansas (25-6, 13-5 Big 12)

FOX Sports

Region: South

Seed: No. 10

First-round opponent: No. 7 Creighton (20-11, 14-6 Big East)

Location: Not projected

Top seed in region: No. 1 Alabama (25-6, 16-2 SEC)

The Athletic

Region: East

Seed: No. 10

First-round opponent: No. 7 Duke (23-8, 14-6 ACC)

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Top seed in region: No. 1 Kansas (25-6, 13-5 Big 12)

USA TODAY

Region: West

Seed: No. 10

First-round opponent: No. 7 Duke (23-8, 14-6 ACC)

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Top seed in region: No. 1 UCLA (27-4, 18-2 Pac-12)

The Field of 68

Region: West

Seed: No. 9

First-round opponent: No. 8 Maryland (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten)

Location: Not projected

Top seed in region: No. 1 Kansas (25-6, 13-5 Big 12)

