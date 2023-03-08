Open in App
Two wrestlers advance to second round of New Japan Cup

By Ian Carey,

3 days ago

The tournament continued on Wednesday with a show from Koriyama, Fukushima.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2dSG_0lBim7Dz00

NJPW

The New Japan Cup continued on Wednesday with a show from Koriyama, Fukushima.

Two more wrestlers have advanced to the second round of the single-elimination tournament.

Aussie Open's Mark Davis defeated Toru Yano in the night's semi-main event. He blocked a low blow attempt and countered into a Water Slide from Dunkzilla for the win. Davis now moves on to face his United Empire teammate, Will Ospreay, in the second round on March 13.

EVIL defeated Ren Narita in the main event. He picked up the win with Everything Is Evil after some help from Dick Togo and a low blow. EVIL will face Jeff Cobb in the second round on March 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WuKS6_0lBim7Dz00

NJPW

The tournament continues Friday with the final two opening-round matches. YOSHI-HASHI will face Kyle Fletcher and Shingo Takagi meets Aaron Henare.

New Japan Cup 2023 night 2 on March 8, 2023:

  • Shota Umino & Yuto Nakashima defeated Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.
  • Chase Owens, David Finlay, KENTA, & El Phantasmo defeated TAKA Michinoku, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi, DOUKI
  • Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan defeated BUSHI & Shingo Takagi
  • Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA defeated Lio Rush, Tomoaki Honma & Tama Tonga
  • Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb & Kyle Fletcher defeated YOH, Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI
  • 2023 New Japan Cup First Round: Mark Davis defeated Toru Yano
  • 2023 New Japan Cup First Round: EVIL defeated Ren Narita
