ISL 2022-23 semifinal: Hyderabad's settled defence up against Petratos-powered ATK Mohun Bagan

Hyderabad FC host ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Balayogi stadium in the first leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal clash on Thursday. It's a repeat fixture of last season's semifinal, which Hyderabad won 3-2 on aggregate, going on to win the tournament .

Yet, the defending champions do not come into this fixture as favourites, neither do ATK Mohun Bagan. Both sides have only displayed flashes of brilliance this season, often relying on moments of individual quality as opposed to a well-defined playstyle.

It places this two-legged tie on an even keel, with no clues as to what will tip the scales in this fascinating contest.

Head-to-Head

Even the past doesn't particularly help when it comes to predicting how this game will turn out -- the two teams have won their home games against each other this season in similar ways -- attritional 1-0 affairs. Knockout football provides a different context however, and Hyderabad picked up their first ever win over ATK Mohun Bagan last year in the home leg, a 3-1 win, before Laxmikant Kattimani's heroics saw them go through despite a 0-1 loss in the away leg.

Overall, they have faced each other ten times, with ATK Mohun Bagan winning four times, while Hyderabad FC have only won twice -- both at home.

How did they get here?

Despite the gloom surrounding Hyderabad, the irony was that their 42-point total, enough for second place in the league, was their best-ever. Manolo Marquez defied the odds this season, battling injuries and poor form to fashion victories. 46% of Hyderabad's victories this season came by a 1-0 scoreline -- the template was fairly obvious: keep it tight and one of the attacks down the wing ought to work out.

Hyderabad finished the season with the seventh best xG of any team (24.5, translating into 36 goals), but were bailed out by their defence, which was the best in the league, conceding the fewest goals (16), the least xG conceded (19.9) and keeping the most clean sheets (10).

Seven teams scored more than ATK Mohun Bagan's paltry total of 24 goals in 20 games this season. Yet, as was witnessed in their eliminator against Odisha, they have a trump card in the form of Dimi Petratos. The Australian has been involved in 65% of ATKMB's goals this season and is crucial to Juan Ferrando's style of play.

How can Hyderabad FC win this game?

Despite Marquez saying that on paper this is a game of few goals, he noted knockout football can generate outliers like a high-scoring match. It's perhaps a window into his thinking that Hyderabad may take the attacking onus as the home side, with the head coach also hoping for a noisier, larger contingent in the stands -- this being the first-ever ISL knockout game at the Gachibowli stadium.

Bart Ogbeche is a doubt for this game, which will place the onus on Borja Herrera and possibly Joel Chianese to supply Javi Siverio up top. If Ogbeche is fit however, Chianese will make way as Hyderabad revert to their compact 4-4-1-1 to ensure ATK Mohun Bagan's attacking options cannot work at their peak. Joao Victor is an option for Marquez if he wants to snuff out the danger of Petratos and Hugo Boumous dropping into the middle of the park, while Hyderabad's settled defensive lineup ought to hold firm.

Going forward, Marquez has rotated his wide options all season, but Halicharan Nazary and Mo Yasir ought to get the nod, especially given their penchant for fashioning a goal out of nothing. No time like the present, eh?

How can ATK Mohun Bagan win this game?

Juan Ferrando has waded into the refereeing controversy surrounding Indian football at the moment, but what should also concern him is his side's tendency to blow hot and cold. Were ATKMB able to replicate their performance against Odisha in the eliminator once more, they could walk away with a win. Ferrando is keen to control the ball in the middle of the park, especially with Hyderabad's ability in quick transitions. Carl McHugh and Puitea partnered each other for the first time centrally and were excellent against Odisha, which could result in a reprise. For two teams who attack down the wings a fair bit, control in the middle of the park could prove to be the difference maker.

The lack of Aashique Kuruniyan (and possibly Vishal Kaith and Brendan Hamill) could necessitate a few tweaks, with Liston Colaco likely to start from the off, but Ferrando has all the weapons he needs to pull off a win. Whether his team have the desire to provide ammunition for said weapons is another matter entirely.

What's been said?

Manolo Marquez, Hyderabad FC head-coach:

"Last season, we had a very good campaign and had the chance to win the Shield. We had a bit of bad luck, but then we went on to win the ISL title. We were clinical back then, and we will look to replicate the same style this season to reach the final. Anything can happen in the knockout rounds. ATK Mohun Bagan have better momentum than when they played against us in Hyderabad but we are a very good team as well, and we are a very difficult team to beat."

Juan Ferrando, ATK Mohun Bagan head-coach:

"Our plan is the same always, the team will try to concentrate on attack and control the spaces - it is the same for the semi-final or even the final. Yes, it is necessary to control transitions against Hyderabad FC because everybody knows what (Mohammad) Yasir, (Akash) Mishra or Joel (Chianese) are capable of. But our approach is the same all the time, try to keep the ball, progress in buildup, to be in the correct position to attack, control the space and tempo. This is the same plan throughout the season and some details may change but we won't change the whole plan."