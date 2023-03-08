Man Shares All Volkswagen Beetles Came With a Built-In Flower Vase

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

VW Beetles are considered to be a classic amongst the car community...

And the man in this video from TikTok user @puyallupnissan has a cool secret to share about them...

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @2004_pontiac_vibe wrote that, "Volkswagen did provide you with one flower matching the exterior color of the beetle.” And TikTok user @courtney_art shared that, "I had a beetle in high school with fake purple flowers.”

With TikTok user @livvie.boo adding that, "I have the Volkswagen flower and I had to buy it on eBay for $20 LOL.” And TikTok user @pancaketalks wrote that, "I had a Volkswagen flower for the vase! It was so cute!”

While TikTok user @rowanbails shared that, "I want this car so bad.”

With TikTok user @tikiandmimi sharing that, "Volkswagen provides a stuffed flower! And I found that fresh flowers wilted very fast when it got hot!”

And TikTok user @arieloliver16 let everyone in the comments section know that, "My mom's came with a vw flower and she was also given an iPod with it. It was a special package because they started putting aux ports in the car!”

With TikTok user @chickfilheyhey adding that, "I had a Volkswagen flower! But you can also order them online in different colors!”

While TikTok user @tikimantime gave the comments section a brief history lesson when they wrote, "They started showing up in automobiles in the late 1800's so people could use flowers as air fresheners.”

Well what do you think?

