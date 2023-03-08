Open in App
Man Shares All Volkswagen Beetles Came With a Built-In Flower Vase

By Jarret Hendrickson,

3 days ago

VW Beetles are considered to be a classic amongst the car community...

And the man in this video from TikTok user @puyallupnissan has a cool secret to share about them...

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @2004_pontiac_vibe wrote that, "Volkswagen did provide you with one flower matching the exterior color of the beetle.” And TikTok user @courtney_art shared that, "I had a beetle in high school with fake purple flowers.”

With TikTok user @livvie.boo adding that, "I have the Volkswagen flower and I had to buy it on eBay for $20 LOL.” And TikTok user @pancaketalks wrote that, "I had a Volkswagen flower for the vase! It was so cute!”

While TikTok user @rowanbails shared that, "I want this car so bad.”

With TikTok user @tikiandmimi sharing that, "Volkswagen provides a stuffed flower! And I found that fresh flowers wilted very fast when it got hot!”

And TikTok user @arieloliver16 let everyone in the comments section know that, "My mom's came with a vw flower and she was also given an iPod with it. It was a special package because they started putting aux ports in the car!”

With TikTok user @chickfilheyhey adding that, "I had a Volkswagen flower! But you can also order them online in different colors!”

While TikTok user @tikimantime gave the comments section a brief history lesson when they wrote, "They started showing up in automobiles in the late 1800's so people could use flowers as air fresheners.”

Well what do you think?

