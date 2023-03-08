Man Breaks Down 2024 Nissan Gtr and the Reactions Are Pretty Mixed...

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The reviews are coming in on Nissan's latest, the 2024 GTR, and the reactions are all over the place...

Check out this video from TikTok user @officialworstmechanic to find out more about what Nissan did with their latest and what people are saying about it...

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @timothydurga liked some of what he was seeing and wrote, "First, I’m glad it’s not electric. Secondly, I wish it had a bit more power and more gearing.”

But TikTok user @b_a_s_e_m_e_n_t_ was less pleased when they wrote, "The one that everyone was teasing looked way better. I'm just disappointed.”

With TikTok user @nohoesjerry flat out just not liking it when they wrote, "I hate it.”

And TikTok user @maximus.stanbrough actually did like it when they wrote, "I personally think it looks great, plus its not electric, so it’s a win.” With TikTok user @tristonguffey47 having a similar train of thought when they wrote, "It's cool as long as they don't switch to electric.”

But TikTok user @adbreak007 didn't think that Nissan's latest had what it would take to compete against a certain legendary sports car when they wrote, "Small face lift and underpowered. Not going to compete against Porsche.”

While TikTok user @pepper.daddy was of the opinion that Nissan had done a better job with this particular model in the past when they wrote, "I like the previous one better.”

Well what do you think? Is Nissan's latest a triumph, a let down, or is it something in between?

