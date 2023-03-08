Open in App
Woman Finds Her Car Suspiciously Blocked In at Strip Mall Parking Lot and Suspects Foul Play

By Jarret Hendrickson

3 days ago

Someone paying attention to their surroundings while walking to their can be just as important, if not more so, as paying attention to their surroundings while they are actually driving...

As the woman in this video from TikTok user @caylaanicole333 shares...

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TiTok user @kristen.nicoleee wanted to know more, she asked, "But did the cops get there before they left? LOL. Did you get her plates?” To which TikTok user @caylaanicole333 replied, "Yeah, I got her plates and the cops came.”

And TikTok user @shawny.marg commented that, “I didn’t even think about how sketchy it was, I was just ready to fight someone” is a mood.”

While TikTok user @luci_marie_ had a different take on the video when she wrote, "I actually don’t even understand how close she got to your car without like smashing it?”

And on a more serious note, TikTok user @gab_gal._ commented that, "I like you, but this is rarely how trafficking happens. It’s most commonly someone you know and not a typical “abduction.” You slowly become their product.” (That's chilling.)

With TikTok user @michellebelle14 adding on, "100%…this situation is one million percent sketchy but not trafficking. They don’t grab random people off the street. They groom and take time…”

While TikTok user @h22h22h222 shared how they would have responded in this situation when they wrote, "Call a tow truck. First thing I’d do immediately.”

Well what do you think? Was this a sketchy situation or what?

