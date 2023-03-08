Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Ohio officer remains on duty while accused of drunk drag racing

By Mark Feuerborn,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y6DbA_0lBiiycj00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A Columbus police officer is having a pre-trial hearing Wednesday morning after being accused of drag racing while under the influence.

NBC4 obtained an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper’s bodycam video of the Jan. 3 incident, which involved Columbus Division of Police Officer Trier Knieper and her friend, Paige Slyman. The pair had been drag-racing in separate cars around 9 p.m. that night, going 100 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01t2r7_0lBiiycj00
Trier Knieper talks with an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper prior to being arrested. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Troopers on Interstate 270 westbound pulled Slyman over. When they approached Knieper, one of the trooper’s body cameras recorded her saying she pulled over when she saw the troopers stop Slyman. She added that they were coming from Little Turtle and that she was on the way to a friend’s house.

Asthma drug shortage impacting Miami Valley hospitals, pharmacies

The trooper told her in the video that he smelled alcohol and was going to conduct a field test. After having her follow a pen with her eyes, walk in a straight line and stand on one leg, the trooper arrested Knieper and placed her in handcuffs, the video showed. The Columbus officer later saw the following misdemeanor charges filed in Franklin County Municipal Court:

  • Operating a vehicle while impaired
  • Drag racing or street racing
  • Speed per se – Posted freeway
Columbus Police Officer Trier Knieper is given a field sobriety test by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Knieper refused to take a breathalyzer test and did not receive a blood or urine test to check her BAC level after being arrested, according to the OSHP’s citation document. The court record for Knieper’s case also showed that her attorney on Tuesday filed a motion to suppress. This is a strategic move attempting to make the field sobriety test inadmissible in court and drop the OVI charge against her, according to Ohio law firm Treleven & Klingensmith .

RTA’s CEO responds to DPS claims that agency is violating students’ civil rights

“The motion to suppress is used to attack, probable cause to stop, probable cause to arrest, admissibility of the field sobriety tests, the breathalyzer and any other constitutional violations,” the firm wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqVZ6_0lBiiycj00
An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper arrests Trier Knieper. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The arrest and pending charges also have not affected Knieper’s employment with the Columbus Division of Police. A public relations advisor for Chief Elaine Bryant confirmed that Knieper “is still on active duty.” Knieper has been with CPD since December 2020.

Knieper’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. Troopers also arrested Slyman, and she saw charges identical to Knieper’s from the case. She pleaded guilty on Feb. 8, and the presiding judge scheduled a sentencing hearing for her on April 11.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Murder charges filed in death of Columbus woman found in landfill
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Deputies find ‘brand new’ Tesla at Columbus speedway, then arrest the driver
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ohio warehouse club ordered to shut down after gun thefts and violence
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Police investigating three East Side shootings with few leads
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio woman sues Yenkin-Majestic paint factory over deadly 2021 explosion
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Lawsuit alleges Ohio law enforcement violated veteran’s constitutional rights
Pataskala, OH1 day ago
Police identify body found in Rumpke landfill, suspect
Columbus, OH2 days ago
14-year-old injured after shooting near Ohio skate park
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
VIDEO: Drunk driver collides with Springfield OSHP cruiser
Springfield, OH3 days ago
Do you know her? Fugitive wanted in connection to murder in Columbus
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Body found in landfill connected to Ohio case, police say
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Columbus police find body in Cincinnati-area landfill. Could it be Renee Benedetti?
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Two dead after crash in Blacklick
Blacklick, OH1 day ago
Columbus man charged with murder after body found in a Rumpke landfill
Columbus, OH2 days ago
How Ohio fared with COVID-19, 3 years since first case
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ahead of Easter, domestic rabbit rescue in Columbus calls rise
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Police: Man shot in the head in Springfield
Springfield, OH3 days ago
Child Okay After Fentanyl Overdose Incident
Kenton, OH2 days ago
Chillicothe SWAT Raids Home on Southeast Side
Chillicothe, OH2 days ago
Officers recover large amounts of drugs, cash following traffic stop
Columbus, OH2 days ago
The 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Axe-wielding Ohio man shouts obscenities in court
Columbus, OH5 days ago
‘Loose wheels’ may have caused Springfield train derailment, Norfolk Southern says
Springfield, OH2 days ago
3 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
3 Ohio Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Motorcyclist severely injured in animal-related crash
De Graff, OH4 days ago
One dead after head-on crash
Leesburg, OH4 days ago
Daylight saving time: Clocks spring forward this weekend
Columbus, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy