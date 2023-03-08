Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
The Center Square

Business leaders, conservatives form coalition to support Brewer ballpark deal

By By Benjamin Yount / The Center Square contributor,

3 days ago

(The Center Square) – A new coalition of business leaders and community groups, including a number of former conservative leaders in Wisconsin, are backing the proposal to use taxpayer dollars for repairs at American Family Field, as part of the strategy to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee.

The group, which calls itself the Home Crew Coalition, on Wednesday threw its weight behind the ballpark funding deal.

Omar Shaikh, the co-owner of Carnivore Steakhouse and the Third Street Market Hall in Milwaukee, is serving as the coalition’s chair.

He said their support for the ballpark funding deal is based on their support for the Brewers and what the Brewers mean to Milwaukee.

“Since [the Brewers] have gotten the new ballpark they’ve generated close to $2,5 billion in total economic impact,” Shaikh told The Center Square. “They are employing thousands of people, billions in direct spending and personal earnings in the state of Wisconsin, and the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee county.”

Shaikh and the Home Crew Coalition are not taking sides in the debate at the Capitol over how to, and how much to, pay for the work the Brewers say is needed at the stadium.

Gov. Evers wants to spend nearly $300 million on the stadium in exchange for a deal that’d keep the Brewers in Milwaukee for 20 more years.

Republicans in the legislature aren’t saying how much they are willing to spend, but say whatever ballpark funding deal that happens must make sense for taxpayers.

Shaikh the deal under former Gov. Scott Walker for Fiserv Forum is a good model for an American Family Field proposal.

“If you look at the Bucks, downtown is literally packed whenever there is a game,” Shaikh added. “What it does for our industry. What it does for the hotels, what it does for travel, what it does for the restaurants is tremendous.”

Shaikh said the Bucks’ resurgence, and NBA title, have made people proud to live in Milwaukee. He hopes the same will happen for the Brewers.

In addition to Shaikh, the Home Crew Coalition includes Mike Grebe, the former chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, and former state Senator Dan Kapanke, who also owns the La Crosse Loggers baseball team.

