The Center Square

Incentives unknown for auto parts manufacturer’s Georgia facility

By By T.A. DeFeo | The Center Square contributor,

3 days ago

(The Center Square) — A global auto parts manufacturer plans to build a new facility in Chatham County.

According to a news release, PHA, a Korea-based company, will spend $67 million to build a facility at the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center. It plans to create 402 jobs, state officials said.

The company plans to produce door modules and hood and tailgate latches for original equipment manufacturers. The company will serve the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Bryan County.

A Georgia Department of Economic Development rep told The Center Square that the project is "still active." The designation allows state officials to avoid releasing details about tax incentives the state offered for the project.

"As a producer of innovative products for the automotive world and growing EV market, we are extremely excited to be a part of the community," Sangtae Kim, chairman of PHA, said in a news release. We owe our sincere gratitude to Chatham County and the State of Georgia for their support in making this happen and launching a successful partnership that will bring new jobs and contribute to advancing the economic development of the entire region."

In May 2022, Hyundai Motor Group announced it had selected Georgia for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, its "first dedicated EV plant in the U.S." The company said it plans to invest more than $5.5 billion to build the facility.

Georgia officials are going all out on electric vehicle manufacturers. The amended fiscal 2023 budget lawmakers passed this week included $95.6 million for Georgia Quick Start centers, including more than $56.2 million to build Quick Start training centers in Bryan and Newton counties to support EV training. Also, for Newton County, lawmakers allocated nearly $6.3 million to design a new Quick Start training center to support EV training.

An additional $10.6 million will fund an expansion of a Quick Start training center in Pooler.

