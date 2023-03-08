Open in App
Wilmington, NC
Star News

Wilmington singer wows panel on season premiere of NBC show 'The Voice'

By John Staton, Wilmington StarNews,

3 days ago

A singer from Wilmington appeared on the season premiere of NBC musical competition series "The Voice" Tuesday, and he made a big impression on the show's panel of coaches.

Carlos Rising, a 28-year-old who plays in a Wilmington rock and soul band called Holy Heat , played guitar and sang Eric Clapton's song "Change the World" on the popular, long-running reality show.

Rising's smooth voice immediately attracted the attention of longtime "Voice" coach Blake Shelton, who immediately mashed the selection button that turned his chair around so that he could see the singer perform during the blind audition portion of the show.

Kelly Clarkson called Rising's singing "pretty" and eventually became the second judge to select the singer.

More Wilmington film: As the No. 1 show on Netflix, 'Outer Banks' has plenty of Wilmington connections

During feedback from the panel, Chance the Rapper told Rising that "I think your voice sounds like it would do really well with R&B," and said he had some "Jamiroquai vibes to your tone," referencing the '90s musical act.

Niall Horan said Rising's voice has a "controlled rasp to it" that he compared to Jim Morrison of The Doors.

Clarkson offered a little bit of criticism, saying, "I kept waiting for (your voice) to climb, I was waiting for a bit more dynamics," but added that "I think you have that in you."

More Wilmington music: Under Live Nation, Greenfield Lake Amphitheater sees changes for better and worse

Ultimately, Rising decided to be on Shelton's team over Clarkson's moving forward. Shelton said Rising sounded "in the pocket," and that the singer reminded him of his own early days in Nashville, when it was "just me and my guitar. When I see someone like you up there, that's what gets me excited."

Shelton added that Rising's sound is "something I've never heard anything like before, I'd be damn proud to have you on my last team."

Shelton has said this will be his final run on "The Voice" after 23 seasons.

In Wilmington, Rising's band has played at such venues as The Starling Wine & Whiskey Bar in the Cargo District.

In a segment of "The Voice" focusing on his personal life, Rising talked about meeting his wife in Germany as video clips showed the couple walking on the beach and planting a garden in their yard.

In Facebook post from February announcing his appearance on "The Voice," Rising wrote, "I am forever grateful for this opportunity and so excited to get to share this experience with you all."

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington singer wows panel on season premiere of NBC show 'The Voice'

