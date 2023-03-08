Watch: Relive David DeJulius's Special Senior Day Performance

The graduate guard posted a stellar career-high scoring outing.

CINCINNATI — David DeJulius posted a career-high 30 points, along with 6 assists, in his final scheduled game at Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats toppled SMU 97-74 .

Cincinnati could host another home game in the NIT next week, but the team wants to avoid that option by winning three games in the AAC Tournament.

Relive the special Sunday with Cincinnati's highlight reel of the lead guard.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati's Comeback Falls Short In 76-73 Loss To Memphis

Look: Cincinnati Athletics Practice Bubble Deflated For Final Time

Daniel Jeremiah On Ivan Pace Jr.: 'One Of The Best Off-Ball Blitzing Linebackers That I Have Seen'

Look: UC Football Announces Kickoff Time For 2023 Spring Game

NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah Intrigued By Josh Whyle, Tre Tucker's Potential

Chris Johnson on 40-Yard Dash Record: Tyler Scott 'Has A Chance To Break It' At 2023 NFL Combine

PFF Picks Ivan Pace Jr. As The Top Linebacker To Watch At 2023 NFL Combine

UC Basketball Stars Of The Game: Four Double-Digit scorers Will Bearcats To Huge 88-83 Win Over Temple

Watch: Kalu Ezikpe On Overcoming Early Struggles, Post Moves, Team Chemistry, And More

Report: Bearcats Fill Open Offensive Coordinator and OLBs Coaching Positions With Brad Glenn and Nate Fuqua

Bearcats Offensive Coordinator Tom Manning Leaving For NFL

UC Defensive Assistant Greg Gasparato Leaving Cincinnati For Defensive Coordinator Position

UC Baseball Wins Season Opening Series At Georgia State

Watch: Jason, Travis Kelce Get Emotional Discussing Their Family's Super Bowl Experience

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Top 20 Edge Rusher In 2024 Class

Report: UC Hiring Army Assistant As Inside Linebackers Coach

Four-Star 2024 Tight End Kylan Fox Places UC Among Top 15 Schools

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats