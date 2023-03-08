Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
Watch: Relive David DeJulius's Special Senior Day Performance

By Russ Heltman,

3 days ago

The graduate guard posted a stellar career-high scoring outing.

CINCINNATI David DeJulius posted a career-high 30 points, along with 6 assists, in his final scheduled game at Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats toppled SMU 97-74 .

Cincinnati could host another home game in the NIT next week, but the team wants to avoid that option by winning three games in the AAC Tournament.

Relive the special Sunday with Cincinnati's highlight reel of the lead guard.

