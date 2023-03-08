Cannabis Business In Trouble? Learn About Accessing Capital, Get Back On Track With Canaccord

Looking to access global capital markets and connecting the right idea with the right client at the right time? We have the contacts and expertise to help you find just the right investors. After the overwhelming success of last year's 4/20 business event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Miami beach April 11-12, 2023 with events taking place simultaneously on two stages at the historic Fontainebleau Hotel .

As part of celebrating organizations doing amazing things in the cannabis industry, Benzinga will feature Matt Bottomley , managing director at Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc. , a global financial services and investment banking company specializing in wealth management, brokerage services, equity research and cannabis .

With operations in 10 countries and ability to list companies on 10 stock exchanges, Canaccord is known as the largest independent investment dealer in Canada.

Get Back On Track

If you're interested in accessing capital and exploring financing options in capital markets, then meeting Bottomley and getting to know more about the Cannacord team is highly recommended.

Canaccord’s analyst team covers nearly 1,000 stocks with an emphasis on growth companies to generate actionable ideas geared towards achieving strategic and financial goals, such as M&A and financial advisory, equity capital markets, debt advisory and restructuring as well as financial sponsor services.

In 2022, Canaccord served as a financial advisor to Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRHF ) for its US$280 million strategic agreement with Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC ), and also acted as a book-runner to Agrify Corp.(NASDAQ: AGFY ) for its $8.7 million common share and warrant offering. Additionally, Canaccord provided financial advice to the special committee of Fire & Flower (OTC: FFLWF ) in its financing and warrant amendment transaction with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTC: ANCTF ).

