Summers County, WV
Lootpress

CSX train hits boulder, crashes into New River and catches fire

By Austin Simms,

3 days ago
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A CSX train heading west has crashed into the New River early this morning according to the Summers County Sheriff’s Department.

A westbound train pulling empty coal cars derailed near Richmond store on the CSX mainline in Summers County. At this time, no roadways are affected by this incident.

The train hit a boulder that was on the railway which is what led to the derailment. Crew members onboard were taken to the hospital for treatment. No hazardous material was on the train.

People are asked to use caution when traveling on route 20 near Richmond’s store. There will most likely be a large presence of CSX employees in the area.

This is a developing story. LOOTPRESS will provide updates when they become available.

