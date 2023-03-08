This is Georgia’s best state park

Georgia’s best state park features a suspension bridge, a gorge that stretches two miles long and nearly 1,000 feet deep, waterfalls, cliffs, 20 miles of trails, campsites and a sand beach.

Any guesses which state park it is?

It’s Tallulah Gorge State Park in north Georgia.

Southern Living recently unveiled its 2023 South’s Best Awards . The seventh annual awards name the South’s best small towns, the South’s best cities, the top BBQ restaurants by state, the best locally-owned restaurant in every state, the South’s best hotels and more.

RELATED: More things to see, do in north Georgia

When it came to state parks, all the opportunities Tallulah Gorge State Park offers visitors helped it stand out from the rest.

The Hurricane Falls Loop offers hikers a strenuous 2.25-mile hike that follows the rim past sweeping overlooks, then down a long staircase to a suspension bridge swaying 80 feet above the falls. On days when water releases aren’t scheduled, the park allows 100 visitors per day to hike to the gorge floor.

The park offers archery, biking, fishing, geocaching, swimming and rock climbing with a permit.

Several times during the year, there are special water release days. On a typical day, the water flow through the gorge is 35–40 cubic feet per second. During aesthetic releases, the flow is 200 cubic feet per second. During whitewater releases, the flow is 500 cubic feet per second on Saturday and 700 cubic feet per second on Sunday. Plenty of kayakers regularly come out for the whitewater releases.

Water release days are planned for March, April, May and November this year.

The beauty of the park helped set it apart, too.

“In a year when more people than ever are traveling and moving to the South, we wanted to put a spotlight on small towns in this year’s South’s Best Awards,” said Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living. “These are the hidden gems our readers picked for their character, charm, and unmistakable Southernness.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

TRENDING STORIES:

One-of-a-kind Atlanta movie theater offers awesome old flicks, more

These are the best waterfalls across the Southeast -- including a big one in Georgia

This Georgia beach has been named one of the Top 25 in the world

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]