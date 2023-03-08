Open in App
Georgia State
WSB Radio

Temperatures 'Marching' downward through mid-month, off and on rain showers this week

By Christina Edwards,

3 days ago

The First Day of Spring in 2023 occurs on March 20, but it seems like Spring already arrived a month early!

Since February 20, afternoon highs have consistently climbed into the 70s and 80s, and that trend continued into the first week of March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZjao_0lBigNcS00


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVzi0_0lBigNcS00


However, the temperature trend will flip in mid-March, and afternoon highs will stay in the 50s to mid 60s.

Rainfall will also increase through mid-March with as much as 2 inches of rainfall possible through Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKtGG_0lBigNcS00


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bnbbh_0lBigNcS00

What’s Driving the Change in Temperatures?

One of the teleconnections I monitor each week is the Pacific North American pattern (PNA) , which as been steadily negative for late February into early March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPmHY_0lBigNcS00

A negative PNA is associated with a dip in the jet stream for the Western U.S. and a ridge over the Southeast. As a result, heavy rain and snow has pummeled the West, but we experienced warm and relatively dry conditions here in Georgia for late February and early March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svlhB_0lBigNcS00

Through mid-March, the PNA is forecast to trend more neutral and potentially more positive, bringing cold air back into the Southeast.

Another teleconnection I monitor is the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) .

In the past few weeks, the MJO has been moving into Phase 7 and will soon move into Phase 8 and back into Phase 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NA2t_0lBigNcS00


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049t3t_0lBigNcS00


As a result, cooler temperatures are expected for the Southeast United States during Phase 8 and Phase 1 of the MJO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGkKQ_0lBigNcS00


Check out the temperature trend for next week: These numbers are not “locked in” to the forecast, but they give a guidance as to what we could expect for next week. Morning lows will dip to near freezing, and afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the 50s -- a far cry from the upper 70s and low 80s we experienced last month!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WgYin_0lBigNcS00

Next week’s cold snap serves as a reminder that the Average Last Spring Freeze for Metro Atlanta is March 23, and a freeze has been recorded as late as April 25, 1910.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ri3IV_0lBigNcS00


