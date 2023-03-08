Open in App
Watch replay: Origins of COVID-19 examined in House hearing with ex-CDC director Robert Redfield

By USA TODAY,

3 days ago

COVID-19's origin was the focus of a House hearing Wednesday featuring testimony from top health official Dr. Robert Redfield, the former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A House subcommittee, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, hosted the hearing with Redfield, who has been a proponent of the disputed theory that the virus came from an accident at a lab in Wuhan, China.

"This investigation must begin with where and how this virus came about so that we can attempt to ‘predict, prepare, protect, or prevent’ it from happening again," chairman of the subcommittee Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio previously said .

House Republicans scheduled the hearing in the wake of recent reports that the Energy Department now believes – with "low confidence" – that the COVID pandemic began with an unintentional lab leak in Wuhan.

You can watch the hearing live at the YouTube embed at the top of the page, or you can follow this link.

Contributing: Jay Cannon and David Jackson, USA TODAY

