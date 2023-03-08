Here’s how to pre-order Ring’s newest video doorbell
By Rachel Murphy, Reviewed,
A new Ring doorbell is coming, and you can pre-order it starting today, March 8, for $179.99. The latest model, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus , is one of Ring’s most impressive battery-operated video doorbells yet, with better battery life, 1536p resolution (the highest of any Ring battery doorbell yet), and a 1:1 aspect ratio offering a full head-to-toe view of who is your front door. It will ship starting on Wednesday, April 5.
Ring says the new Battery Doorbell Plus conserves the battery life when not in use. Energy-saving features like People Only Mode, Motion Zones, and Advanced Motion Detection are available on this doorbell and work to only tap into the battery power when events are detected.
Some video doorbells need to come down to recharge, so the removable battery is a plus, allowing you to give the appearance your video doorbell is still recording even if the battery is indoors on the charger.
