Charlie Kirk calls for 'breaking point' on crime: Stop being 'afraid to offend somebody'



T urning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk slammed " woke" ideology as the cause of rising crime .

“This is the issue with the woke ideology. All you have to do is claim the victim group,” Kirk told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “At some point, there needs to be a breaking point in culture where we’re not afraid to offend somebody that’s good for the 99.9% of the law-abiding citizens of our country.”



Kirk criticized Democrats for going soft on crime with policies that fit their political narrative at the time.

“This is how you know you’re living in a soft tyranny when the rules are constantly changing and they don’t stand up to any sort of logic or rationale. The national implications with this crime wave and what is going on with looting, people have to take this into their own hands. That’s not a good thing, OK?” Kirk said.

“Police officers and district attorneys need to enforce the law saying if you steal a toothbrush, shampoo, or gold watch, you’re going to be held accountable for that. This is not an insignificant thing,” he continued.

Kirk, who holds conservative rallies on college campuses across the country, has been vocal about criticizing “the radical Left” for supporting “domestic violent extremists” amid crime waves and attacks on First Amendment rights.

“Projections are saying hundreds of millions of dollars are being lost in profits every single quarter with looting. Guess what that means? People have to pay higher prices, more at the actual stores when they buy things, and it gets passed off on the consumers,” Kirk said. “We have to learn all the tragic lessons of the '90s where we’re now seeing what happens when you tear apart the entire country, have war on police, and crime goes up. Go back to the '90s where we have more police and sane criminal justice laws.”

Watters joked that a return to the 1990s would require a return to that decade’s fashion.

“If the streets are safe,” Kirk responded, “I’ll take it.”

