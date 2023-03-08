Open in App
Greenbrier County, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

Carnegie Guild to meet March 14

By WV Daily News,

3 days ago
The Carnegie Hall Guild will hold a meeting on Tuesday, March 14, at 4:30 p.m. at Carnegie Hall in the Old Stone Room. The mission of the Carnegie Hall Guild is to promote interest in Carnegie Hall Guild and to provide volunteer and financial support.

The Guild will have a special guest speaker, Kara Dense, director of the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Dense will tell the group about what’s happening in the Greenbrier Valley and all the work they are doing to market the area to tourists.

The Guild will also begin the process of selecting officers for the upcoming year.

Before the meeting, at 4:15 p.m., there will be an opportunity to socialize, see old friends and meet visitors. Light refreshments will be served.

The public is invited to attend.

