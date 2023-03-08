Victim in fatal Plymouth shooting identified; 19-year-old arrested

A 19-year-old is being held on probable cause murder charges.

A Brooklyn Park teenager has been arrested for the fatal shooting of 20-year-old man in Plymouth over the weekend.

Police confirmed Tuesday that the victim shooting was Abraham Archie-Boy Barbly, 20, of Brooklyn Center, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before 11 p.m. Saturday at a home on the 5800 block of Oakview Lane N.

He was pronounced dead at the home by first responders.

According to the Plymouth Police Department, the suspect is being held on probable cause murder charges. He has yet to be charged Wednesday morning, per jail records.

Bring Me The News typically doesn't identify suspects until they have been officially charged.

The case remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.