Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes 2 red wolves

3 days ago

Two red wolves have made the Fresno Chaffee Zoo their home.

The animals are named Cypress and Daisy.

They are special because there are fewer than 20 red wolves living in the wild.

The Chaffee Zoo is partnering with United States Fish and Wildlife Services as part of an ongoing breeding and re-introduction program.

The two wolves were just introduced to each other a few weeks ago, and zookeepers have already seen some exciting behavior.

The zoo says if they're lucky, they could have a litter of puppies as soon as May of this year.
