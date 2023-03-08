Open in App
Fan favorite Lainey Wilson leads CMT Music Awards nominees

By The Associated Press,

3 days ago
Country singer Lainey Wilson is a fan favorite at this year’s CMT Music Awards , where she is the leading nominee including for “Video of the Year.”

The “Heart Like a Truck” singer earned four nominations when nominees were announced Wednesday ahead of the April 2 show airing on CBS.

Other leading nominees including Cody Johnson, CMT co-host Kane Brown and first-time nominee Jelly Roll, who all have three nominations each. Brown and Kelsea Ballerini return to host the show from Austin, Texas.

There are 16 nominees for the show's top prize, video of the year, a category that Carrie Underwood holds the record in with 25 awards. She's nominated again for her video “Hate My Heart” and will also perform.

The winners will be selected by fan voting, which is open now at vote.cmt.com .

Wynonna Judd earned two nominations in the CMT performance of the year category, one with her late mother Naomi for their last performance together on last year's CMT Music Awards and one for her performance of “The Rose” with Brandi Carlile during a memorial show after Naomi Judd's death.

This year, CMT is splitting its breakthrough video of the year award into separate male and female subcategories, which increases the total number of nominees.

Here is the full list of nominees:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

  • Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti - “Bonfire At Tina's”
  • Blake Shelton - “No Body”
  • Carrie Underwood - “Hate My Heart”
  • Cody Johnson - “Human”
  • Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - “Worth A Shot”
  • Gabby Barrett - “Pick Me Up”
  • HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - “wait in the truck”
  • Jimmie Allen - “Down Home”
  • Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - “Thank God”
  • Keith Urban - “Wild Hearts”
  • Kelsea Ballerini - “HEARTFIRST”
  • Little Big Town - “Rich Man”
  • Luke Bryan - “Country On”
  • Luke Combs - “The Kind Of Love We Make”
  • Morgan Wallen - “You Proof”
  • Walker Hayes - “AA”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR :

  • Carly Pearce - “What He Didn't Do”
  • Carrie Underwood - “Ghost Story”
  • Gabby Barrett - “Pick Me Up”
  • Kelsea Ballerini - “HEARTFIRST”
  • Lainey Wilson - “Heart Like A Truck”
  • Maren Morris - “Humble Quest”
  • Miranda Lambert - “Actin' Up”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

  • Bailey Zimmerman - “Rock and A Hard Place”
  • Cody Johnson - “Human”
  • Cole Swindell - “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”
  • Jelly Roll - “Son Of A Sinner”
  • Kane Brown - “Like I Love Country Music”
  • Luke Combs - “The Kind Of Love We Make”
  • Morgan Wallen - “Wasted On You”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

  • Dan + Shay - “You (Performance Video)”
  • Lady A - “Summer State Of Mind”
  • Little Big Town - “Hell Yeah”
  • Parmalee - “Take My Name”
  • The War And Treaty - “That's How Love Is Made”
  • Zac Brown Band - “Out In The Middle”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

  • Avery Anna - “Narcissist”
  • Kylie Morgan - “If He Wanted To He Would”
  • MacKenzie Porter - “Pickup”
  • Megan Moroney - “Tennessee Orange”
  • Morgan Wade - “Wilder Days”
  • Tiera Kennedy - “Found It In You”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

  • Bailey Zimmerman - “Fall In Love”
  • Corey Kent - “Wild as Her”
  • Drake Milligan - “Sounds Like Something I'd Do”
  • Jackson Dean - “Don't Come Lookin'”
  • Jelly Roll - “Son Of A Sinner”
  • Nate Smith - “Whiskey On You”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

  • Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - “Worth A Shot”
  • HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - “wait in the truck”
  • Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt - “Wishful Drinking”
  • Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - “Thank God”
  • Midland feat. Jon Pardi - “Longneck Way To Go”
  • Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott - “She Likes It”
  • Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry - “Where We Started”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR:

  • Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton - “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
  • Chris Stapleton - Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)
  • Cody Johnson - “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
  • Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
  • Darius Rucker - “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)
  • Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson - “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)
  • Keith Urban - “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
  • LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce - “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)
  • The Judds - “Love Can Build A Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
  • Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile - “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR:

  • Charley Crockett - “Time of the Cottonwood Trees“ (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
  • Chris Young - “Gettin’ You Home” (from CMT Stages)
  • Ingrid Andress - “Wishful Drinking” (from CMT Studio Sessions)
  • Jelly Roll - “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access)
  • Megan Moroney - “Tennessee Orange” (from CMT Viral To Verified)
  • Scotty McCreery - “Damn Strait” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

