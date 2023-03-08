Open in App
Sheboygan, WI
See more from this location?
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

A 24/7 Sheboygan daycare opens its doors after years of debate

By Julia Fello,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sph66_0lBiXMCK00

After years of debate, a Sheboygan daycare has finally opened its doors. The first phase of the center opened this week.

It has been a long road for Angel Berry to get to the moment of opening their doors Monday.

Her center, A Million Dreamz, brought a closed-down school back to life. Four out of the 13 classrooms are finished.

Center Director Kate Crowe Boucher said, "When you come through the door you see be kind I'm already noticing that from our teachers just that they're providing a level of care that's kind to the children is the first thing they need."

Once every room is finished, Angel says they can look after children of all abilities, including special needs from infancy to 17 years old, 24/7.

The whole idea did not come without skepticism. In city council meetings, some neighbors in 2021 shared worries that her facility open 24 hours a day, seven days a week would change their peaceful North Side neighborhood.

Sheboygan leaders realized the area is a daycare desert for families, which means for every available childcare slot, there are three more children on a waitlist.

Right now, Angel says she has 300 children on her own waitlist. She knows first hand having a child with special needs is even harder, "In my experience, I couldn't keep a job, I couldn't stay in classes in college because the number one priority becomes what your children's needs are."

In this first phase, the center will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. while she hires more staff and the facility continues to be built. There is one noise she is happy to hear more of soon, "Giggling and playing and singing from the other room and it's been a really long road to get here."

The daycare center is entirely non-profit. Angel says she has $800,000 left to raise to finish the building. She plans to continue to raise money after that with the hope to keep the cost of daycare under 20 percent of each family's income.

We reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) to see if there are any current 24-hour daycares in the state, and they told us there are dozens. None, however, are located in Sheboygan County. DCF tells us there are three facilities with nighttime care within a 40-mile radius of Sheboygan compared with nearly 900 facilities with nighttime care in the Milwaukee area.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
29th and Wisconsin shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
Milwaukee, WI21 hours ago
More snow for southeast Wisconsin into Monday morning
Sheboygan, WI8 hours ago
From addict to inspiration, a Sheboygan man's mission to promoting positivity
Sheboygan, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hartman’s bakery in Manitowoc celebrates grand re-opening
Manitowoc, WI1 day ago
Large Mequon police scene near Highland and Fieldwood
Mequon, WI1 day ago
$27M Senior Affordable Housing Complex Coming to Sheboygan River Watch Neighborhood
Sheboygan, WI1 day ago
More than 100,000 without power in southern Wisconsin
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Manitowoc man prides himself on removing snow for others
Manitowoc, WI1 day ago
Wisconsin public can weigh in on lake trout population
Cleveland, WI1 day ago
Ledgeview Farms owes $320,000 in settlement for violating wastewater laws
De Pere, WI1 day ago
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Subscription Scam
Neenah, WI1 day ago
These Are Some Of The Best Flea Markets In Wisconsin
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Despite winter fatigue, people in Oshkosh step up to help each other clear snow
Oshkosh, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee man shot, killed near 10th and State
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Manitowoc Hospital to Stop Delivering Babies this Summer
Manitowoc, WI2 days ago
Man wanted in deadly north Madison shooting arrested in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Brookfield father turns toy Jeep into snowplow for 5-year-old son
Brookfield, WI1 day ago
Sunshine on the Street spreads encouragement and love in Plymouth
Plymouth, WI2 days ago
Milwaukee Mother of 3 Loses Everything After Someone Sets Fire to Her House: ‘It’s All Burnt Down’
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Do You Know the Mysterious History of Wisconsin’s Unique Octagon House?
Fond Du Lac, WI2 days ago
New name, new owner — same independent service
Cedarburg, WI2 days ago
Caught on camera: Speeding car totals parked truck
Milwaukee, WI8 hours ago
Menomonee Falls officials investigating $500 retail video game theft
Menomonee Falls, WI1 day ago
Green Bay Water approved to supply Village of Pulaski with water
Pulaski, WI1 day ago
Shattuck Middle School Update: Proposed ordinance change reversed by mayor
Neenah, WI5 days ago
Wisconsin power outages: Thousands of customers wait for repairs
Port Washington, WI1 day ago
Standoff at Winnebago Co. home ends with 1 found dead & 1 arrested, investigation underway
Omro, WI15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy