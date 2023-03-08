Open in App
Queens, NY
Daily News

New pics released of wanted suspects in $1 million robbery who beat 79-year-old woman watching Queens jewelry store

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News,

3 days ago
The owner of Diamond Collect, Eva Cheng, is pictured on Feb. 28, outside the burgled store in Queens. Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

New surveillance images were released Wednesday showing the faces of two wanted suspects cops say battered an elderly woman watching over her daughter’s Queens jewelry store — then fled with over $1 million in baubles.

The NYPD is asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the duo along with two lookouts who waited outside the Flushing shopping plaza the afternoon of Feb. 22.

The 79-year-old victim was minding the store, Diamond Collect on 39th Ave., while her daughter ran to get lunch when one of the attackers, disguised as an Amazon worker , showed up.

The victim had been told by her daughter not to let any delivery workers inside — and the crook can be seen on video leaving the package outside the locked front door then waving to the woman and walking off.

But when the victim a minute later opened the door to retrieve the package she was set upon by the fake worker , who had doubled back and was lying in wait, and an accomplice.

She was pistol-whipped and beaten before the accomplice smashed a display case, allowing him and the fake worker to steal $1.1 in jewelry.

“She keeps saying, ‘What if I didn’t open the door?” owner Eva Cheng, 43, said last week of her mother. “But I comfort her and say, ‘Mom, they been waiting there, It would be even worse if I came back...They would run into both of us.”

Police earlier released different pictures of the two attackers but one had his covered with a mask. The new footage clearly shows both suspected attackers’ faces. Cops also previously released surveillance images of the two suspected lookouts.

The beatdown and other recent incidents prompted the NYPD and Mayor Adams to urge store owners to insist customers unmask before entering so workers can get a good look at them.

That call was re-iterated on Monday as police pressed their search for the gunman who, while clad in a hazmat suit , shot and killed an Upper East Side grocery worker during a robbery. The killer is still on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

