Recuro Health CEO Michael Gorton Named to Slice of Healthcare Top 35 Digital Health Leaders of 2023

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--

Recuro Health (Recuro), an integrated digital health solutions company that transitions the U.S. healthcare system from a reactive, disease-focused model to a population health, outcomes approach, announces that Michael Gorton, CEO, Recuro has been named one of “The Top 35 Digital Health Leaders of 2023” by Slice of Healthcare, a top healthcare media company. This leaders list, compiled after an extensive internal and external research process that spanned over six months, reflects the most innovative and influential leaders in the digital health industry. Key factors considered for the honorees included their impact on the industry, outsider conversations, funding, partnerships signed, customers signed, experience, role and the “it” factor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005194/en/

Michael Gorton, CEO, Recuro has been named one of “The Top 35 Digital Health Leaders of 2023” by Slice of Healthcare, a top healthcare media company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accepting the award, Gorton says, “I am humbled and honored to be included in this elite group which showcases some of the most accomplished leaders in the industry who are making a significant impact in the digital health space. This recognition alongside some the highest profile Chief Executive Officers, Chief Medical Officers, serial entrepreneurs, first-time founders and seasoned leaders is not only a personal honor, but also reaffirms Recuro’s position as an innovative stand-out in what has become a highly competitive marketplace. It is especially gratifying to receive this tribute as it would not have happened without the exceptional team at Recuro and their incredible work to develop solutions that positively impact clinical outcomes and concurrently, lower the cost of care.”

Slice of Healthcare produces and manages over 15 podcast shows featuring some of the most successful and influential leaders in healthcare as guests. The company’s mission is to provide its audience with insightful, thought-provoking conversations that inform and inspire.

Jared S. Taylor, founder, Slice of Healthcare praises these leaders, “We are super excited to make this announcement and highlight the strides that these leaders are making in digital health and adjacent areas, which is no easy task. We are proud to recognize their contributions and to bring attention to their innovative work.”

Over the past few years, Gorton has been a frequent guest on the podcast and given the opportunity to present Recuro digital health solutions, which are designed to provide better access to care, get employees actively involved and empowered to manage their health and improve health outcomes.

“Special thanks to Jared Taylor for producing such a thoughtful, compelling series of podcasts that attracts such a wide listening audience and provides companies a media channel to educate and inform both business leaders and the public,” says Gorton. “Recuro appreciates the opportunity to share its perspectives on preventative health and wellness -- the tenets of our Digital Medical Home -- and demonstrate the benefits of integrated solutions for virtual care.”

About Recuro Health

Recuro is an integrated digital health solutions company with a uniquely personalized, holistic and proactive approach to virtual health. Recuro’s Digital Medical Home™ enables easy connectivity to virtual care, including primary and urgent care, behavioral health, at-home lab testing, genomics testing, as well as a suite of supplemental benefits spanning pharmacy, care management and care navigation all on one platform. To learn more visit www.recurohealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005194/en/

CONTACT: Michael Berger

CPR Communications

mberger@cpronline.com

201.641.1911 x 60

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT MANAGED CARE HEALTH MENTAL HEALTH HOSPITALS TECHNOLOGY OTHER HEALTH

SOURCE: Recuro Health

PUB: 03/08/2023 09:05 AM/DISC: 03/08/2023 09:05 AM