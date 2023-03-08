Taiwan Excellence Provides High-Quality Environment for Top International Players at 2023 World Baseball Classic

TAIPEI CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--

After a 10-year hiatus, the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) returns to Taiwan for the qualifying round. Baseball is Taiwan’s national sport and the country is ranked second in the world by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) has seen significant growth in recent years, and many outstanding Taiwanese players have performed well in Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) . The Chinese Taipei team features a mix of domestic and overseas players for the WBC this year, and they will compete against the Netherlands, Cuba, Italy, and Panama from March 8th in Group A.

As the host country for the Group A qualifying round of the WBC, Taiwan boasts not only passionate fans and fabulous cuisine, but also a high-quality environment. Taiwan has prepared “Taiwan Excellence” certified training and warm-up equipment to ensure that the top players from around the world can train with peace of mind.

The “2023 Global Fitness Trends Survey” by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) reveals that functional fitness and high-intensity interval training equipment are among the top 10 current fitness trends. For Taiwan, also referred to as the “Island of Technology,” this is an ideal time to showcase being a pioneer in the development of high-end sports and fitness equipment which incorporates cross-disciplinary technologies and innovative designs.

The Taiwan organizers have prepared a diverse collection of internationally recognized, eco-friendly sports and fitness equipment, including the Verso ECO POWER CROSS TRAINER by Sports Art Industrial. This innovative machine features exclusive “energy conversion” technology, allowing users to produce energy while training and channel it back into the power grid, thereby contributing to the planet’s well-being.

Another highlight of the tournament’s equipment is the Cycle Boxer, a high-intensity training machine that combines cycling and boxing, manufactured by the renowned Taiwanese sports and fitness equipment company, StrengthMaster Group. The Cycle Boxer has become popular among young Americans and fitness enthusiasts searching for dynamic and demanding workouts which enhance both physical and mental health.

Besides, in order to offer a wide range of physical training options for players from different nations, the weight training room at the stadium in Taichung features both MATRIX fitness equipment, produced by Taiwan’s largest manufacturer in this field, Johnson Health Tech, and SOLE treadmills from global fitness giant, Dyaco International.

As the host country of the qualifying round, Taiwan is dedicated to ensuring the comfort and safety of all the WBC players by providing them with professional facilities and top-quality equipment. Taiwan Excellence, a globally recognized symbol of product quality and innovative design, plays a key role in this commitment. Taiwan Excellence will continue to discover and introduce more high-quality Taiwanese products, featuring innovative breakthroughs to the world, enriching the lives of people everywhere.

