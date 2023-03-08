Florida Man Saves 400-Pound Black Bear From Drowning

This is one crazy story.

Saving a bear from drowning doesn’t seem like a situation many people would want to be in.

Black bears are the most common bear species found in North America. These bears can grow to be quite large, with males reaching weights of over 600 pounds occasionally. Despite their size, black bears are surprisingly agile and can move quickly when they need to. They are excellent climbers and often climb trees to avoid predators, threats or find food.

Another impressive ability of black bears is their swimming. Bears are excellent swimmers and can easily cross large bodies of water, including rivers and lakes. Black bears have large paws and strong legs that help push them through the water. They also have world-class endurance, capable of running or swimming at high speeds for miles.

But, this bear has a unique set of problems… he was drugged.

Wildlife officers had to tranquilize this black bear in Florida when he wandered into a residential neighborhood.

When the bear was shot, it took off running trying to get away from the officers, and opted for safety in the water. It ended up getting pretty far out into the water before the tranquilizer set in… meaning the bear could easily drown.

A wildlife biologist jumped to action when he realized the bear was in trouble:

“It was a spur of the moment decision. I had a lot of adrenaline pumping when I saw the helpless bear in the water dying”

Adam Warwick jumped into the water and swam out to rescue the bear. He grabbed ahold of the drowning bear keeping its head above water until he could get it to safety.

The serious of pictures captured the whole event.

Adam could’ve easily taken a swipe from the panicked bear, putting both Adam and the bear’s lives in jeopardy, however, the bear seemed to be pretty calm under Adam’s care.

That is a wild scenario but it shows how much these wildlife officials care about the work they do.

Adam suffered just a scratch, and the team was able to use a tractor bucket to transport the bear back to his home in Osceola National Forest.

A once-in-a-lifetime occurrence for sure.