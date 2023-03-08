AHF to Highlight Impact of HIV/AIDS on Women and Girls

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--

On Thursday, March 9 th, in recognition of National Women & Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (March 10 th ), medical and public health leaders from AIDS Healthcare Foundation ( AHF ), the worlds largest, non-profit HIV/AIDS service organization, will host a virtual media update on the current impact of HIV/AIDS on women and girls across the nation. Representatives will explain how the epidemic is directly impacting the female population, including women of the trans experience, particularly in high-risk communities across the country, and share innovative, gender-sensitive approaches to HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment.

According to a recent report on women and HIV in the U.S., shared by the Kaiser Family Foundation, women accounted for nearly one in five new HIV diagnoses across the country. In addition, nearly 25% of the 1.1 million individuals living with HIV in the U.S. are women.

WHAT:

National Women & Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day - AHF Media Update on the Impact of HIV/AIDS on Women and Girls

WHO:

Medical and Public Health Leaders

WHEN:

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:30am ET

WHERE:

VIRTUAL – Register at AHFwomen.eventbrite.com (Note: All registered attendees will receive the event link on Thursday at 10am ET.)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 1.7 million people in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Europe. We are currently the largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

