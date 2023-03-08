Svante Appoints VP Project Delivery & Technology Licensing

VANCOUVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--

Following a series of announcements related to new executive appointments, leading carbon capture and removal solutions provider, Svante, announced today that it has appointed Mark Claessen as VP, Project Delivery and Technology Licensing. The company says this new role has been created as part of its focus on continued expansion and adaptation to its next phase of growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005346/en/

Svante has appointed Mark Classen to VP, Product Delivery & Technology Licensing. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are focused on high growth and are working to ensure that all elements of our business are ready and able to support our rapid scaling, especially those that impact project delivery and technology licensing,” said Claude Letourneau, Svante’s President & CEO. “I’m pleased to welcome Mark to the team to lead the project management office (PMO) and technical services group, which includes process engineering, scoping studies & process analytics, and customer support. Mark will also lead commissioning & start-up services as well as field services & carbon capture pilot plant operations. Mark will report directly to our Chief Revenue Officer, Matthew Stevenson.

’’I am honoured to be joining the Svante executive team”, said Mr. Claessen. “Svante is an innovative global organization entering new business areas that will make a significant impact on addressing the energy transition and tackling the carbon emission challenges associated with reaching net-zero. I have first-hand experience in building one of the largest commercial scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) facilities in Canada using first generation liquid amine technology. The CCS industry is exponentially growing, and I couldn’t be more confident in my decision to join Svante in leading this space with a more efficient second-generation solid sorbent technology.”

Mark brings over 15 years’ of B2B experience as a senior executive in project development and commercial operations, working in complex industries with a particular focus on the decarbonization of the energy sector. He has relevant experience in defining and implementing new market entry strategies, project development from feasibility to operations, and commercial sales negotiations along with technical management.

At Svante, Mark will be responsible for overseeing the company’s channel to market partnerships with engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies, as well as project developers globally. He will also oversee customer support services, technology licensing, and project delivery. Mark will serve as the steward of Svante’s original equipment manufacturing (OEM) business model and customer experience. This includes fostering and maintaining a culture of visible health & safety leadership and excellence in project execution, representing the company’s core values to internal and external channel to market partners.

Since its founding in 2007, Svante has grown to employ over 200 professionals and has become a leader in developing solid adsorbent materials, including novel metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) for its nanoengineered carbon capture filters. The company has attracted customers, investors, and partners from large organizations around the world and has been named in the prestigious Global Cleantech 100 report since 2019.

In December 2023, Svante raised US$318 million, the largest fundraising round in the world to date for a point-source carbon capture solutions provider. With these funds, Svante is building its new world headquarters, The Centre of Excellence for Carbon Capture & Removal, which will house its R&D, corporate services, and filter manufacturing facilities. Letourneau says The Centre of Excellence will enable the company to launch a series of commercial-scale carbon capture projects globally that will capture 100 million tonnes of CO 2 per year before 2030.

About Svante

Svante offers companies in emission-intensive industries a commercially viable way to capture large-scale CO 2 emissions from existing infrastructure, either for safe storage or to be used for further industrial use in a closed loop. With the ability to capture CO 2 from industrial sources and directly from the atmosphere in an environmentally sustainable way, Svante makes industrial-scale carbon capture and carbon removal a reality. The company is on the 2023 Global Cleantech 100 , and was ranked second among private companies in the Corporate Knights Future 50 Fastest-Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada. Svante’s Board of Directors includes Nobel Laureate and former Secretary of Energy, Steven Chu. To learn more about Svante, click here or visit Svante’s website at www.svanteinc.com. You can also connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter @svantesolutions.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005346/en/

CONTACT: Svante Media

Colleen Nitta

Director of Marketing & Communications

cnitta@svanteinc.com

604-970-2813

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUSTAINABILITY ENVIRONMENT OTHER MANUFACTURING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH GREEN TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Svante

PUB: 03/08/2023 09:23 AM/DISC: 03/08/2023 09:23 AM