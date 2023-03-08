Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
DogTime

Should NYC Lead the Way for Big City Dog Poop Composting?

By Patrick Kuklinski,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azkNL_0lBiSrVo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEzQ6_0lBiSrVo00

(Picture Credit: lucentius / Getty Images)

It’s no secret – New York City is going to the dogs. This big city – and New York in general – is known for being extremely dog-friendly. From progressive dog welfare laws to swanky doggy bodegas , along with high accessibility for pets, NYC is a great place to be a dog. One estimate pins the doggie population to be over 600,000 pups in NYC alone.

With this many pups, there’s bound to be lots of waste. New York is already struggling with other man-made pollution. So, some environmental experts are looking at solutions for our pets’ impacts. One neighborhood is testing a potential solution – dog poop composting.

Poop Composting — A Potential for Nationwide Pollution Reduction

Some estimates put New York City’s dog poop production at approximately 27,000 tons annually . That’s no small number. Most of that excrement will hopefully end up in the landfill; however, what irresponsible pet owners don’t clean up has a chance to wash into & contaminate waterways. The community of Battery Park city is doing its part to clean up.

This community has composted nearly 5,700 pounds of pet feces since 2019. The resulting compost is used to grow plants on roadside medians. The once-small program is now looking to expand past the eight dog poop composting bins located in or around the Battery Park’s three dog runs.

The program’s goal is to divert the entirety of Battery Park’s estimated daily 200 pounds of waste away from landfills. So far, the program composts about 10% of that. The organizers of the program hope that similar efforts will be made by other communities.

A Bigger Problem Than the ‘Yuck’ Factor

Of course, nobody likes stepping over dog poop left on sidewalks and roadsides. But besides being just gross, not cleaning up after your pet can have serious impacts. Dog feces can carry roundworms and hookworms, and contact with infected feces can facilitate the spread to pets and people.

Additionally, water contaminated with feces can harbor disease and algae blooms. It’s also possible to compost pet waste at home. This lowers the amount of contamination you’re sending to the landfill, but it can also be a helpful resource for gardeners or those who just want to go a little more eco-friendly.

The post Should NYC Lead the Way for Big City Dog Poop Composting? appeared first on DogTime .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
New ferry route connecting Staten Island to Midtown to launch this month
New York City, NY12 hours ago
New York wants to give $1,000 a month in guaranteed income to these residents
New York City, NY1 day ago
Coney Islanders Are Not Happy With Authorities After Constant Delayed Repairs of The Iconic Riegelmann Boardwalk
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dog walker discovers human hand in Staten Island forest
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
NYRP Giving Away Free Trees to Brooklyn Residents Throughout April And May
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
These are the cities with the most expensive homes in the NYC area, data shows
New York City, NY19 hours ago
The Van Leeuwen Ice Cream brand came out with another flavor surprise that swept the internet today
New York City, NY1 day ago
24-year-old beaten and robbed inside Brooklyn subway station
Brooklyn, NY21 hours ago
NY Lottery: Multiple winning TAKE 5 tickets sold in NYC
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Mask On, Mask Off: New York Trying Everything Except Not Telling People What To Do
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC civil service: Here are the promotion exams open in March
New York City, NY1 day ago
‘A human rights catastrophe:’ 100+ at Staten Island disabilities rally call for increased staff pay, services
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
BRAND NEW Kosher Steakhouse in Brooklyn: Butcher Grill House
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
A death in the Windsor Terrace family
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
NYPD solves mystery of decomposed hand found in Staten Island woods
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Beloved Brooklyn Pie Shop May Have to Close its Doors Due to Thousands Owed in Rent
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Follow-up Friday: NYCHA rents struggles
New York City, NY1 day ago
An affordable housing lottery opens for 42 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
A winter storm is predicted to hit New York tonight
New York City, NY1 day ago
Unit-owners Sue Central Part West Condo Board Over Costly Improvements
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Looking for affordable housing in NYC? See your eligibility for the Homeless Assistance Fund Program
New York City, NY1 day ago
Bronx nursing home introduces new spa for workers & residents
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Perkins loses Harlem council primary recount by 114 votes to Democratic socialist
New York City, NY21 hours ago
1 dead in Brooklyn quadruple shooting: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY15 hours ago
New York State Plans to Provide These People With a Guaranteed Income of $1,000 Each Month
New York City, NY1 day ago
18-year-old girl reported missing in Queens
Queens, NY1 day ago
Living in poverty, legendary photographer Alice Austen finds fame and glory at 85. | From the Vault
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
The King’s College students at Downtown Brooklyn apartments get handed eviction notices as school faces financial crisis
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Brooklyn ice cream shop celebrates Holi through flavorful scoops
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy