Open in App
Sandstone, WV
See more from this location?
Hinton News

Train derails in Summers County

By Rebecca Stalnaker,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g43ow_0lBiS8Ji00

SANDSTONE, (Hinton News) - Early this morning, a train derailed in the Sandstone area along route 20 near Richmond's Store. According to reports from county officials, the train was hauling empty coal cars, and three crew members were on board at the time of the derailment. No roads are impacted at this time. An update from County Commissioner Mike Gore around 8 a.m. stated that most EMS personnel had cleared the scene; however, the fire would continue to burn. A statement from Chief Deputy Adkins encouraged citizens to use caution on Route 20 near Richmond's Store as there is likely to be a "large presence of CSX employees in the area." Hinton News will continue to gather information and will provide more details when they become available.

The post Train derails in Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Summers County, WV newsLocal Summers County, WV
Train derails and catches fire in West Virginia
Sandstone, WV3 days ago
Man arrested after firing shots in vicinity of elementary school – drugs a factor, police say
Hinton, WV2 days ago
Secretary of State honors Summers County Clerk
Hinton, WV21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
22 coal cars removed from New River, 2 crew members still in hospital after West Virginia train derailment
Sandstone, WV2 days ago
Crews rush to scene of house fire
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Crews on scene of fire in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Man stopped in middle of traffic lane arrested for DUI, possession
Madison, WV3 days ago
Crews fight residential fire in Kanawha County
South Charleston, WV5 days ago
US Route 60 back open after 4-vehicle crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Cedar Grove, WV5 days ago
Man dies at Southern Regional Jail
Beaver, WV4 days ago
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man suffering dementia
Cool Ridge, WV2 days ago
Wanted woman arrested in relation to prior charges
Danville, WV2 days ago
Giles County man arrested for injury to five-year-old
Narrows, VA1 day ago
Inmate caught with bringing drugs into Southern Regional Jail
Beaver, WV2 days ago
Person shot through their front door in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Sissonville, WV5 days ago
State police look into more than $400,000 loss at Radford's Kollmorgen
Radford, VA3 days ago
Summers County Courthouse news March 1 – 7
Hinton, WV4 days ago
Man on bicycle struck by vehicle believed to be under the influence of drugs
Cross Lanes, WV4 days ago
Deputies respond to recovery center, arrest man for intent to distribute meth
Logan, WV3 days ago
Investigation into ‘suspicious person’ leads to arrest for possession
Whitesville, WV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy