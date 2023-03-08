Open in App
California State
WFAN Sports Radio

Jets restructure C.J. Uzomah's pay in likely cap move to prepare for Aaron Rodgers push

By Ryan Chichester,

3 days ago

After meeting with Aaron Rodgers in person following a flight to California, the Jets appear to be preparing for a potential blockbuster move.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Gang Green converted $4.5 million of tight end C.J. Uzomah’s salary into a signing bonus, which clears $3.6 million in cap space for the upcoming season.

Based on the timing of the move, and with rumors swirling about Rodgers, it’s hard not to assume that the Jets are trying to move pieces around to prepare for a big splash, which they hope will result in bagging a future Hall of Famer.

The Jets and Rodgers reportedly talked on Monday and will now meet in person after the Packers granted Rodgers permission to speak with other teams. Rodgers has yet to announce whether he will even play football next season, as retirement or a return to Green Bay is still on the table. But the Jets, especially after Derek Carr signed with the Saints, will likely push hard to get a deal done.

As for Uzomah, signed via free agency last offseason, he logged just 232 yards on 21 receptions last season, finishing with two touchdowns.

