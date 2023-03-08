Open in App
Franklin, TN
See more from this location?
Davidson County Source

Lineup for 2023 Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, TN Announced

By Donna Vissman,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27GAfW_0lBiNX1J00
photo by Donna Vissman

Pilgrimage Festival revealed its lineup for the ninth year’s event. Headlining on Saturday will be the Lumineers along with Black Crowes, The Head and the Heart, Better Than Ezra, and more.

On Sunday, Zach Bryan (who sold out FirstBank Amphitheater last year) will be the headliner along with Ashley McBride, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats along with Luke Grimes from Yellowstone.

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is returning to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on September 23 & 24.

2022 marked the annual festival’s eighth year with headlining sets from Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and The Avett Brothers alongside wares and food from local artisans, chefs, brewers and more. A true family-friendly experience, festival-goers are going to want to mark their calendars for this year’s event.

Tickets for the 2023 festival go on sale tomorrow March 9 and include two-day GA, two-day VIP, single-day GA, single-day VIP and parking passes. Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. CT at PilgrimageFestival.com. Tickets will be tiered with limited quantities available at each price level, and fans can lock in early and save.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWprq_0lBiNX1J00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Franklin, TN newsLocal Franklin, TN
Steve Miller Band Announces Show in Franklin,TN
Franklin, TN6 hours ago
Nashville Elvis Festival to Return to Franklin, TN for its 7th Year
Franklin, TN6 hours ago
What to Expect When You Attend an Event at FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mark Your Calendar for the 12th Annual East Nashville Beer Festival in April
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
2023 Concerts at Geodis Park
Nashville, TN8 hours ago
Kid Rock Adds Second Show in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Ryan Adams is Headed to The Ryman this Summer
Nashville, TN1 day ago
7 Spring Break Staycation Ideas in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Places to Eat Close to Geodis Park
Nashville, TN8 hours ago
Benefit Concert with Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne & More Announced at Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN3 days ago
The Listening Room Cafe to Celebrate 17 Years with an All Day Event
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Pilgrimage Festival Offers Blind Presale Tickets Ahead of Lineup Announcement
Franklin, TN5 days ago
The Struts to Perform at Brooklyn Bowl
Nashville, TN3 days ago
OBITUARY: Alice Walker Casey Mathews
Nashville, TN1 day ago
What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Geodis Park
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Mark Your Calendar for the BNA® 5K on the Runway This May
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Apple TV Unveils New Country Music Competition Show
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Singer/Songwriter Sarah Cothran Films New Music Video in Cheatham County
Kingston Springs, TN3 days ago
OBITUARY: Marquis Deon Hardison
Nashville, TN1 day ago
The Band Chicago is Coming to Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN5 days ago
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: March 6, 2023
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Broadway Brewhouse in Midtown Closes
Nashville, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: Tiffany Von Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Made in TN to Open New Nashville Location
Nashville, TN4 days ago
OBITUARY: Paul King Ferguson
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for St. Patrick’s Day
Nashville, TN3 days ago
OBITUARY: Michael Thomas ‘Tommy’ Monohan Jr.
Nashville, TN3 days ago
OBITUARY: Jonathan ‘Demetrius’ Bone
Nashville, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: James Roy ‘Jim’ Young
Old Hickory, TN3 days ago
Nashville SC to Host 2023 Leagues Cup Group Stage at GEODIS Park
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy