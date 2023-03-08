Open in App
Greenville, NC
WGNO

Tulane comeback falls short in the AAC quarterfinals

By Aaron S. Lee,

3 days ago

    FORT WORTH, Texas — The comeback bid for Tulane University Women’s Basketball (18-13, 7-9) came up just shy against the No. 3 seed East Carolina (21-9, 11-5) in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Championship Tuesday. The Green Wave erased a 19-point deficit to tie the game in the third quarter but were unable to complete the come-from-behind effort falling 58-69.

    Kyren Whittington led way offensively for Tulane finishing with a game-high 21 points to go with four rebounds and four steals. Marta Galic followed by tallying 16 in the scoring column along with seven rebounds and a pair of steals. Rounding out the top scorers for the Green Wave was Dynah Jones with 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

    Three players scored double figures for East Carolina led by Micah Dennis with 17 points. Synia Johnson and Morgan Moseley followed with 16 and 11 points, respectively.

    Tulane took a 5-2 lead in the opening minute of the game, but the offense slowed down for the Green Wave the remainder of the quarter due to turnovers. East Carolina finished the first on a 14-5 run as the Wave trailed 10-16 at the end of the opening frame.

    Momentum stayed with the Pirates to begin the second quarter with East Carolina pushing its lead into double figures scoring the first seven points of the frame. Tulane battled to pull back with seven at 18-25 with 5:08 to play. However, the Pirates closed the quarter well again and Tulane hit the locker room facing a 24-35 deficit.

    After its deficit reached its largest of the night at 19 points with 6:10 to play in the third quarter, the Green Wave battled back with a 15-3 run to close the frame. Whittington led the surge with eight points in the quarter to help Tulane pull the score to 41-48 heading into the fourth.

    The Green Wave continued to claw its way back pulling the game to a 48-48 tie on a layup by Anijah Grant with 7:42 remaining. Unfortunately, Tulane was unable to claim a lead before East Carolina made its final push as the Wave ultimately fell 58-69.

    *Courtesy Tulane Sports Information

    Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

